Irvine Woman's Body Recovered in Water Near Newport Beach

On Wednesday night in Newport Beach, a man received medical attention and was airlifted off the sand near Pirate Tower on Victoria Beach after attempting to rescue a woman washing away to sea.

After failing to retreive the woman, the 49-year-old good Samaritan received medical attention on site and was eventually airlifted to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.

A search and rescue mission for the 70-year-old woman swept to sea continued after the man had been evacuated. A short time later, the woman's body was recovered near the spot on the beach where she was last seen.

The woman, originally from Irvine, had been visiting Newport Beach with her husband. He was not harmed.

The woman's body was located a little after 9:30 p.m.

