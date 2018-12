Smoke rises from a house fire Wednesday Dec. 26, 2018 in South Gate.

A man was hospitalized Wednesday with burns from a house fire in South Gate.

The fire was reported at 2:49 a.m. in the 10,000 block of San Vicente Avenue, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Imy McBride said. Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the single-story home.

The flames were put out at 3:38 a.m., she said. No other injuries were reported.

A cause was not immediately determined.

Details about the victims conditions were not immediately avialable.