 PHOTOS: Possible Street Race Ends in Eight-Car Crash - NBC Southern California
PHOTOS: Possible Street Race Ends in Eight-Car Crash

By Jonathan Lloyd

2 hours ago

At least eight cars were involved in a chain-reaction pile-up crash Thursday in Reseda. The series of collisions began with two cars that crashed during what police suspect was a street race. One witness described the scene as "Armageddon."
