Residents in a West Hollywood neighborhood fear dogs are being poisoned after at least seven pets have gotten sick.

Animal control officers are investigating after several dogs got sick in recent weeks in a West Hollywood neighborhood.

Some residents fear the dogs are being poisoned in the 1200 block of North Hayworth Avenue.

Patricia Vonheitman said her dog had seizures.

"She rolled over on her back and did that kind of dog paddling thing, and then she had a stroke," she said.

Fliers are going up inferring the dogs were poisoned, and questioning whether someone is leaving something behind to intentionally make them sick.

"It worries me a little bit because my dog has a tendency to snatch things off the ground," said Blaine Hoffman. "It said that people are throwing bits of bread on the ground."

Anna Lerbom said she's afraid to take her dog outside.

"I don't know if somebody's trying to poison them, if it's some spray that are used on the trees, or what it is, but dogs are getting sick."

Residents say at least seven dogs have gotten sick. West Hollywood city officials contacted the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control.

Danny Ubario, the deputy director of animal control, said if you see something, say something.

"As much information as we can gather or any small detail that we can obtain from the public could be beneficial to this case," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to report cases by calling 310-523-9566 or visiting here.