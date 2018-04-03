Residents Say 91 Freeway Expansion Project Damaged Homes

Corona homeowners fight to be paid for damages to their homes that they claim was caused by the Highway 91 Expansion Project. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A freeway expansion project may have brought some traffic relief to commuters, but Riverside County residents say it cost them thousands in damages.

In an ongoing lawsuit against the Riverside County Transportation Commission, Atkinson Contractors and Walsh Construction Company, Corona residents say they want their property fixed after the 91 Freeway expansion project cost them tens of thousands of dollars.

"It wasn't my intention to file a lawsuit. I don't have time to go to court," said Thomas Jones. But that's what he and more than a dozen other homeowners were forced to do in 2016.

Warren Stockwell stood in his backyard when he showed off the damage to his home, pointing out large cracks on walls and windows and sliding glass doors that won't open. He said the damage was caused by the piledrivers and other machinery that was used during construction of the freeway expansion project, which began in 2014.

The construction brought the westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway within about 100 yards of homes on Penny Royal Drive.

Homeowners say the legal process stemming from their lawsuit could take years, and all they want is for the county and the construction companies to make things right.

A county spokesperson said they cannot comment on pending litigation. The construction companies did not reply to requests for comment.

"We just want it fixed, and they owe us that," said Terry Stockwell.