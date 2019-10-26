PORTLAND, ME - APRIL 27: Prescription drugs accumulate in a box at the Back Cove Trail parking lot during a take-back event on Saturday. (Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Law enforcement and health agencies across the Southland will hold collection events Saturday as part of the 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the event urges people to turn in expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications in an effort to combat accidental overdoses and to prevent the drugs from accidentally winding up in the hands of children or other people who may ingest them.

Federal officials said turning over the medications for proper disposal also avoids environmental hazards posed by throwing them in the trash or flushing them down a toilet.

According to the DEA, nearly 12 million pounds of medications have been collected across the country during take-back events over the past nine years.

For the first time, vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted at collection locations as part of the Take Back Day.

More than 30 drop-off sites will be open throughout the county, primarily at law enforcement stations, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

The public can find a nearby collection site by visiting www.dea.gov or deatakeback.com.