A retired Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant accused of tipping off a massage parlor employee about law enforcement raids in exchange for gifts and sex.

Retired Lt. David Smith was charged Friday with a felony count of conspiracy to obstruct justice and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice. He also is accused of paying for sex at two West Hollywood massage parlors.

Arraignment is scheduled for Friday. It was not immediately clear whether Smith has an attorney.

In return for sex and gifts, Smith allegedly let the employee know when law enforcement officers planned to raid the location. In one instance, he suggested the employee close for the night because there were officers near the business, according to the district attorney's office.

An undercover operation led to Smith's arrest.

The sheriff's department released the following statement: "When the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's (LASD) Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau (ICIB) became aware of the allegations, a comprehensive undercover operation was initiated. During the operation, ICIB investigators obtained information indicating a crime had occurred."

Smith faces up to three years in prison.