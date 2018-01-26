Revel in Creative Vision, at Art Los Angeles Contemporary

What to Know Through Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018

Barker Hangar in Santa Monica

$25 one-day pass

Characters in speculative fiction are often seen looking for doorways and portals and windows and any other sort of passageways that will lead them to the future, be it the future that exists hundreds of years from now, or just a few minutes from this moment.

But here's the plot twist: Finding such future-seeking passageways and windows in our everyday lives can be as easy as finding a great contemporary art show.

Nope, you can't climb through the paintings nor the sculptures — really and truly, stand a few feet back, which is respectful — but you can, in your mind, see ideas of tomorrow taking shape, ideas of both a figurative and abstract nature.

And a major doorway to what's next has just opened at Barker Hangar, but linger not: It's a portal that's only set to remain open through Sunday, Jan. 28, at least during this go-around of one of Southern California's most prestigious art happenings.

It's Art Contemporary Los Angeles, and the ninth outing of this multi-day feast for the senses will include "...over 70 exhibitors" as well as "unique on-site performances and installations."

A one-day pass? It's $25, and you can find your entry on-line or there, at the Santa Monica-based nexus for all that is new and recently new in the world of art-makery.

Eyeing a map of booths, to make sure you call upon the galleries you want to see? You can do that here, no magical portal-spying glass required.

Or simply showing up and wandering, all to come across a few surprises that might move you?

Beyond acceptable. Encouraged, even.

Be sure to visit the Freeways section of the event, which spotlights "young galleries," and take in some of the programming treats, too, like the ALAC Music Series.

Some of the exhibitors bringing paintings, new media, video, installations, and more to the future-traveling public at the 2018 gathering include Mixografia of Los Angeles, ONE and J. Gallery of Seoul, Peres Projects of Berlin, and Lisa Kehler Art + Projects of Winnipeg.

Tickets, times, everything? Here and here, at least where the tickets and times are concerned.

For the "everything" part, you'll need to visit ALAC, which really does have an air of everythingness about it, in the sense that so many notions, ideas, predictions, and memories are so stunningly evoked and well-represented.

The portal is open now.

