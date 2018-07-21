$10K Reward Offered in Man's Santa Ana Shooting Death - NBC Southern California
$10K Reward Offered in Man's Santa Ana Shooting Death

Robert Silva, 18, was killed in an industrial area of Santa Ana and police are still looking for multiple witnesses.

    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has announced a $10,000 reward in the shooting death of an 18-year- old man in an industrial area of Santa Ana last month.

    The reward was offered two weeks after police and the sister of the victim, Robert Silva of Santa Ana, appealed to the public for witnesses to come forward. Police believe there were dozens of witnesses at a June 23 gathering in the 1700 block of Newport Circle who could help investigators track down whoever shot Silva early that morning.

    "If they could picture themselves in our shoes," the tearful sister, who did not wish to be identified, told reporters July 3. "Whoever has proof -- to keep quiet, I don't think it's right."

    A group of witnesses who stuck around following the shooting spoke to police. But a couple of dozen others scattered, and detectives are struggling to contact them.

    The shooting was reported at 1:14 a.m. A scrum involving mostly pushing and shoving with some fists thrown was disrupted when shots rang out into the crowd, killing Silva, according to Santa Ana police Detective Gus Moroyoqui.

    The violence occurred during a large, loosely organized party, which has become a trend in the area. The gatherings typically feature nitrous oxide, alcohol and other drugs and the invitations usually go out through social media and word of mouth, and they are usually held in industrial areas to lessen the risk of neighbors calling the police.

    Anyone with information on the shooter was asked to call Santa Ana police Detective Eddie Nunez at (714) 720-2485. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at (855) TIP-OCCS.

