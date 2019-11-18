Compton Native, NFL Star Richard Sherman Helps Compton Youth Football Team

The Hub City Tarheels 6 and under football team from Compton head to Florida for the Youth National Championships after football player Richard Sherman donates money to their GoFundMe account. Kim Baldonado reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov.18, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

Hard work, dedication and sacrifice: That is what the assistant coach to the Hub City Tarheels 6-and-under team credits as the key for the team from Compton win their version of the Super Bowl.

The team, which has gone undefeated all season, received an invitation to play in the Youth National Championships in Florida.

The team's only obstacle was money. They needed at least $15,000 to make the trip to Florida.

"In the beginning it looked sketchy, but we have great parents and coaching staff," said Scott Mitchell, Offensive Coordinator.

It was all hands on deck as everyone started fundraising for these kids, ages 5 to 7, many of whom have never been on a plane before.

"Selling candy, one of the parents was selling hot dogs," said Carlos Taylor, Assistant Coach.

Another parent set up a GoFundMe page, which Compton native and NFL superstar Richard Sherman found. Sherman donated $5,000 to the page and shared the page with his 2 million followers. Overnight, the team not only met their fundraising goal but they surpassed it.

"Man, we woke up to that, so it was a good feeling," Taylor said. "Speechless. Absolutely speechless."

Sherman, who plays for the 49ers grew up in Compton, as did Raiders player, Keisean Nixon who also donated. What impresses the pros the most is the fact that these kids have to maintain a 3.1 grade point average in order to play.

"This is nothing without an education. You can go on the field and tackle people but what happens when that's no more for you or you can't continue to do sports, you have to have some type of education," said Taylor.

That's a life lesson the kids can carry with them into adulthood, but first, there's the championship waiting in Florida.