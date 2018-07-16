Ride an Adult Trike at a Grown-up PLAYDATE

What to Know Saturday, July 21

A fundraiser for Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena

Tickets start at $75 (21 and over)

Ever get invited on a playdate back when you were a little kid?

Maybe, though maybe not, quite exactly. It's a newer term, one that's cropped up in recent years, though what it means is timeless: Kids getting together to play, to build, to run, to climb, to talk, to imagine.

Grown-ups crave those very things, too, but finding outlets in our rush-rush, workaday worlds can be flat-out tricky. Which all means this: In general, those in the 21-and-over set can lead a highly playdate-less lives, in terms of their own playdates (and not those of their children).

Kidspace Children's Museum is looking to make right on that reality, at least in name, when PLAYDATE 2018 flowers at the Rose Bowl-close educational destination on Saturday, July 21.

Nope, you won't be running around playing tag nor somersaulting all over the place, though, really, the somersaulting part is up to you. What you will be doing: Sipping cocktails, noshing upon small fancy bites of the savoriest sort, and raising money for Kidspace.

There's beer and wine, too, if you're not a cocktailist. And, you got it, this is an event for those adults 21 and over (adults that still have that childlike spirit, natch).

But it isn't all just sophisticated sipping and high-brow conversation at PLAYDATE.

This is, after all, a playdate, so be ready for chance to pedal an "adult-sized tricycle" and to participate in a colorful chalk mural.

Tug-of-war opportunities and getting up close with the Climbing Towers are also kidly-cute things to do during the evening event.

Karaoke and tunes from KCRW DJ Dan Wilcox are also on the light-of-heart line-up.

It's a dressy to-do, somewhat, given that it runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m. and it is raising money for Kidspace Children's Museum. But think a bit casual, too, as you'll want to ride those big trikes. And your clothing should be perfect for any other slightly rambunctious fun you want to pursue.

All of the details for this night, which truly embraces that side of silliness we all have, while simultaneously doing good for a locally loved museum?

Swing, as if you're on the monkeybars, to the Kidspace site now. Tickets start at $75 per adult.

