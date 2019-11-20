Cars and people stopped as they saw the man throw the young woman out of his car. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019)

The moment a rideshare driver allegedly assaulted his passenger was captured on a surveillance camera Tuesday, just before witnesses jumped in to detain him.

It happened on Melrose Avenue in the middle of the day, where cars and people stopped while Allesandra Starr Ward said she screamed for help.

Surveillance video shows Ward tumbling on to the road, her pink belongings on the pavement.

“It was grotesque, I mean, it turned my stomach,” one witness, Ryan McKenna, said.

Ward’s godmother, Melanie Bonvicino, reportedly ordered the 25-year-old a ride home just after noon Tuesday.

When she played music in the backseat, a bruised Ward alleges that the driver made a comment threatening to throw her out if she didn’t turn it off.

“What are you going to do remove me? What are you going to do, put your hands on me? Okay, I am calling 911,” she says she responded.

That’s when the car stopped. Witnesses say they saw the driver throw her phone, her scripts and her from the car.

“I saw the driver get out of the driver’s seat… reach in and violently yank this young lady from the car, kind of flinging her into the street,” McKenna said.

Another good Samaritan, Adel Berriri, said he jumped out of his car intending to stop the man.

“Somebody’s life is in danger, you have to jump in and do the right thing,” Berriri said.

An LA school police officer, flagged down by witnesses, eventually intervened to separate the driver from Ward and those trying to protect her.

The LAPD Wilshire Division confirms school police detained the driver and then released him. Detectives said they can now pick up the investigation and will want to look closely at the surveillance video.

“What did I do? I should have turned off my music? Does that mean that I deserve to literally get beaten up, deserve to get beaten the s--t out of?” Ward asks while on her way to the hospital for the night. “I will never use one of those apps ever again in my life, never.”