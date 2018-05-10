Man Arrested for Breaking Into Rihanna's Hollywood Home - NBC Southern California
Man Arrested for Breaking Into Rihanna's Hollywood Home

By Andrew Blankstein

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
    Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.

    A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into singer Rihanna's Hollywood Hills West home Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News.

    The pop star, whose given name is Robyn Fenty, was not home at the time of the break-in in the 7800 block of Hillside Ave. shortly before 10 a.m., police said.

    Police were called when someone spotted an unknown man leaving the residence, police said.

    It wasn't clear how long the man had been there, but it was possible that he was there overnight, police said.

    The 26-year-old, whose identity wasn't immediately available, was being booked into LAPD's Hollywood Division Jail.

