Ring in 2019 at a Saved by the Max Prom

Journey back to the 1990s, before 2019 begins, at the Saved by the Max New Year's Eve bash on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Looks from the show? That's part of the fashion fun, so do dress up.

What to Know Monday, Dec. 31

Saved by the Max at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd.

Dinner (5 to 10 p.m.): $40; Reception (10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.): $30

Remember when you were a kid, when New Year's Eve rolled around, and the grown-ups gathered in the den to sip cocktails and discuss resolutions?

And how you and a cousin, or a friend, were relegated to the rumpus room, which meant you could watch your favorite sitcoms on the ol' VCR, over and over, right through to midnight?

If "Saved by the Bell" was one of your go-to shows, and for countless '90s youngsters, it was, then you might have never, ever believed that one day, on New Year's Eve, you'd get to magically step into a "Saved by the Bell"-like prom.

Yes, "prom," a springtime concept which is about to show up, on the final evening of the year, at the Saved by the Max pop-up in West Hollywood.

This is the limited-time, but goin'-strong eatery experience inspired by the teen-phenom series, and while fans have enjoyed gathering there since its spring 2018 opening, Dec. 31 will be a whole different ball of wax.

Or make that tube of neon. For revelers will dress up in their super-bright and fashionable '90s looks, all to join the Bayside Prom NYE 19. That's right: You'll return to the decade before last, all to welcome the final year of this decade.

Rad.

A ticket to dinner, which runs from 5 to 10 p.m., is forty bucks, while entry to the later reception, which parties from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., is $30. Your dinner reservation can be made through the Saved by the Max site, while party tickets may be procured here.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

And if you need to bone up on your "Saved by the Bell" before New Year's Eve? All to pick up outfit inspo and refresh your memory of the show?

You don't need to travel back to the late '80s or early 1990s, when the NBC series enjoyed its first initial run: It's available on Hulu.

But how many hair scrunchies will you rock at the festive event? Best start practicing now, as 1991 meets 2019, on Santa Monica Boulevard, at a restaurant that sprung straight out of your VCR.

