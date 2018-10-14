Firefighters set backfires during a respite from strong wind gusts and they try to increase containment Dec. 19, 2017 in the Thomas fire zone.

Rising temperatures combined with the first Santa Ana winds of the season will create critical fire weather conditions in Southern California starting Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Following the weekend's storms, temperatures will rise by more than 10 degrees in some areas and humidity will drop significantly. Wind gusts between 35 and 65 mph are expected in wind prone areas.

These conditions have led to a Red Flag Warning in LA and Ventura counties through at least Tuesday evening. Fire risk will also be elevated in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.