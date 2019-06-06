Pickup Driver Charged With Murder in Fatal Chain-Reaction DUI Crash

Video from a driver's rear-view and dashboard cameras capture the moment a pickup passes at an alarming speed before crashing into a car on the 15 Freeway. In the aftermath, the DUI suspect can be seen stumbling away from the crash and into a grassy median. (Published 53 minutes ago)

The driver of pickup that was caught on camera in a high-speed chain-reaction crash that killed a woman on a Riverside County freeway was charged Thursday with second-degree murder.

Javier Calder, 25, also faces counts of driving under the influence of a drug. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. His first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Caldera, of Auburn, Washington, was behind the wheel of a 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup that was caught on camera as it rocketed along the 15 Freeway Tuesday morning in Temecula. In video from another driver's rear-view camera, the pickup can be seen on the shoulder of the road before it passes and slams into the back of a Nissan Altima.

The driver, 44-year-old Janet Genao, of Murrieta, died at the scene.

The chain-reaction crash sent a Chevy S-10 in a nearby city government parking structure. At least five vehicles were involved in the collision.

Based on witness statements, the pickup was traveling at about 100 mph.

Video from after the devastating crash shows Caldera stumbling across a freeway median before collapsing in the grass.