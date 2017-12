In a brush fire that began to eat up the Santa Ana river bottom in Riverside, threatening homes, residents were evacuated.

The fire, which damaged at least one home Thursday, singed palm trees along streets, igniting smaller fires that crews had to control.

A man out for a hike on Mt. Rubidioux watched as flames began burning up the hillside.

A fire broke out in the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside Thursday Dec. 21, 2017. This video was sent to NBC4 by a user in the area.