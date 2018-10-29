Seven Shot at Riverside Nightclub Halloween Party - NBC Southern California
Seven Shot at Riverside Nightclub Halloween Party

Gunfire broke out around midnight at the Sevilla Nightclub in Riverside

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Toni Guinyard/KNBC-TV
    Glasses, a bracelet and other items were scattered on the ground outside a Riverside nightclub after a shooting early Monday Oct. 29, 2018.

    Seven people at a Riverside nightclub Halloween party were wounded in a shooting early Monday.

    Gunfire was reported around at the Sevilla Nightclub at 3252 Mission Inn Ave., the site of a party based on "The Purge" horror film and TV series. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds who were taken to hospitals for treatment, police said. Another five people showed up at hospitals for treatment of what police termed "gunshot injuries" suffered at the nightclub.

    None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. 

    A bracelet, watch, glasses and other items were let on the ground outside the club, blocked off by yellow crime scene tape early Monday. Witnesses described a chaotic scene. 

    "It was like ten in a row," a witnesses said of the rapid gunfire. "People were falling, and there were people right by the door just taking chains and wallets and phones."

    Information regarding the shooter and a possible motive were not immediately available.

    Anyone with information can call police at 951-353-7130 or 951-353-7134. Tips also can be submitted to rpdtips@riversideca.gov.

