$10,000 Reward Offered to Find Gunman Who Shot Young Boxer

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the person who shot an up-and-coming 24-year-old boxer struck in the neck in a drive-by in Riverside.

Izaac Colunga, who won three matches and scored two knockouts in his young career, was at a party in Riverside on March 3 when he was hit, police said.

Police say they have no leads and officials put out a reward on Tuesday for information leading to the person responsible.

"We know somebody knows what exactly happened," said Officer Ryan Railsback, a Riverside Police Department spokesman. "Friends, acquaintances, family members of the suspects have to know something."

Just last month, Colunga was getting ready to travel to Dallas with hopes of building up his undefeated record. He was supported by a proud family and sponsored by Robert Garcia Boxing, a promotional organization that also represents multi-weight champion and Oxnard-native Mikey Garcia.

He was shot that fired through the window of a house. The bullet hit Colunga in the neck as he was checking his phone, according to family members.

"He just happened to be there," Railsback said. "Wrong place, wrong time."

Dozens of other people were at the party, but only Colunga and one other person were shot. The other person was grazed and suffered minor injuries.

Doctors determined that the shot severely injured Colunga's spine, leaving him paralyzed below the neck. Unable to move his arms and legs, it is unknown whether he will walk again.

Colunga's family created a GoFundMe page to support his recovery.

"It's a cowardly act and Isaac never deserved this," said his mother, Carrie Colunga. "Any information would be so much help."

"This senseless act should have never happened because if you're one of Izaac's friends you know how good and true [he] is."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Adrial Tillett at (951) 353-7105 or email ATillet@riversideca.gov. They can also reach Detective Karla Beler (951) 353-7138 or email KBeler@riversideca.gov.

To give anonymous tips, people can also email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the RPD’s "Submit a Tip" app. The incident reference number for this case is 190006841.