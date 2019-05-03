Two Years After a Plane Smashed Into a Riverside Home, Its Owner is Still Determined to Rebuild

Dave Swinfard remembers exactly where he was standing two years ago when the ceiling came crashing down.
He was near a large window in his Riverside home on Feb. 27, 2017 when a twin-engine Cessna slammed into his living room.
"The front window lit up," he said. "The next thing I know, the ceiling fell in."
In video taken shortly after the crash, Swinfard can be seen running from the burning house. He said he feels fortunate to be alive and never had a second thought about rebuilding.
Construction fence surrounds the property. Building materials are in small piles around the home.
No one on the ground was injured in the fiery crash.
Four of the five people aboard the plane were killed. They were returning home to San Jose from a cheerleading competition in Anaheim.