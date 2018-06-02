Riverside Police Officer Responds to Noise Complaint with Dancing

A Riverside police officer joins in on the fun and shows off his dance moves after getting a call about a loud party. NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on June 2, 2018. (Published 26 minutes ago)

A party isn't a party until the cops show up.

In Riverside, a complaint about a loud party led to police officers responding to a home, and when they found a raucous and festive birthday party for a 13-year-old, the officers did what every sensible person would do: they joined the fun.

The friends and family of the new teenager got a treat when the police officer decided to show off his dance moves and left the scene without incident or writing a citation. According to the Riverside Police Department, the music was turned off after the video since the party was concluding, anyhow.

The Riverside Police Department posted the video of the dancing on its Facebook page with the hashtag "#iloveriverside."