Brush Fire Threatens Homes in Jurupa Valley

Firefighters were working to protect homes as brush fire burned vegetation in Jurupa Valley Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Firefighters were tackling a one-acre brush fire in Riverside County Tuesday, as thick smoke billowed into the sky.

Cal Fire Riverside responded to the brush fire at 2:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Pedley Rd. in Jurupa Valley.

While it was rapidly spreading, firefighters were also protecting homes nearby.

A Cal Fire helicopter was making water drops.

No evacuations were ordered yet.

It wasn't clear how the blaze started, but a hazmat team was investigating barrels nearby. What was inside the barrels wasn't clear.

