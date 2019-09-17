Brush Fire Threatens Homes in Jurupa Valley

Firefighters were tackling a one-acre brush fire in Riverside County Tuesday, as thick smoke billowed into the sky.
Cal Fire Riverside responded to the brush fire at 2:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Pedley Rd. in Jurupa Valley.
While it was rapidly spreading, firefighters were also protecting homes nearby.
A Cal Fire helicopter was making water drops.
No evacuations were ordered yet.
It wasn't clear how the blaze started, but a hazmat team was investigating barrels nearby. What was inside the barrels wasn't clear.
