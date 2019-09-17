Brush Fire Threatens Homes in Jurupa Valley - NBC Southern California
Brush Fire Threatens Homes in Jurupa Valley

By Heather Navarro

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Alex Vasquez
    Firefighters were working to protect homes as brush fire burned vegetation in Jurupa Valley Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

    Firefighters were tackling a one-acre brush fire in Riverside County Tuesday, as thick smoke billowed into the sky.

    Cal Fire Riverside responded to the brush fire at 2:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Pedley Rd. in Jurupa Valley.

    While it was rapidly spreading, firefighters were also protecting homes nearby.

    A Cal Fire helicopter was making water drops.

    No evacuations were ordered yet.

    It wasn't clear how the blaze started, but a hazmat team was investigating barrels nearby. What was inside the barrels wasn't clear. 

    Refresh for updates. 

