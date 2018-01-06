Road Closures for The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

The 2018 Golden Globes is drawing celebrities, but also traffic. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (Published 49 minutes ago)

While celebrities prep their acceptance speeches and viewers anticipate seeing whether their favorite nominations won for this year’s Golden Globe Awards, motorists should take caution of the road closures that will accommodate the show.

The 2018 Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Several road closures and parking restrictions will be imposed in that area as a result:

North Santa Monica Boulevard

Westbound – from 5 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday, complete closure from Wilshire Boulevard to Century Park East;

Eastbound – from 2 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday, complete closure from Century Park East to Wilshire Boulevard.

Wilshire Boulevard

Westbound – from 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, closure from South Santa Monica Boulevard to Beverly Glen Boulevard;

Eastbound – from 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, closure from Beverly Glen Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard. Access will be allowed to residents who live in the 10200 to 10300 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard.

Whittier Drive

North and South – from 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, closure from Wilshire Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard. Access will only be allowed to residents.

Trenton Drive

Northbound –from 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, complete closure at Wilshire Boulevard.

Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas Avenue

Westbound – from 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, closure at Walden Drive with local access to residents only.

