Road Closures for The 2018 Golden Globe Awards - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA
Hollywood Celebrates: Watch the Golden Globes Live on NBC Sunday Jan. 7 at 8PM ET/5PM PT

Road Closures for The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

By Karla Rendon

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    While celebrities prep their acceptance speeches and viewers anticipate seeing whether their favorite nominations won for this year’s Golden Globe Awards, motorists should take caution of the road closures that will accommodate the show.

    The 2018 Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Several road closures and parking restrictions will be imposed in that area as a result:

    North Santa Monica Boulevard

    Westbound – from 5 a.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday, complete closure from Wilshire Boulevard to Century Park East;

    Eastbound – from 2 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday, complete closure from Century Park East to Wilshire Boulevard.

    Wilshire Boulevard

    Westbound – from 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, closure from South Santa Monica Boulevard to Beverly Glen Boulevard;

    Eastbound – from 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, closure from Beverly Glen Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard. Access will be allowed to residents who live in the 10200 to 10300 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard.

    Whittier Drive

    North and South – from 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, closure from Wilshire Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard. Access will only be allowed to residents.

    Trenton Drive

    Northbound –from 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, complete closure at Wilshire Boulevard.

    Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas Avenue

    Westbound – from 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday, closure at Walden Drive with local access to residents only.

    For more information, click here.

