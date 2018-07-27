Passenger Killed in Freeway Road Rage Shooting

One person was killed Thursday night in a road-rage shooting on a Southern California freeway.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the 710 Freeway in South Gate. The department said someone fired rounds that wounded a passenger in another vehicle.

The driver of the car stuck by gunfire exited the freeway, pulled into a parking lot and called for help. The passenger, who had been struck at least once in the upper body, was taken to a hospital and later died.

The car, riddled with bullet holes, remained in the parking lot early Friday.