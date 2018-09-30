Roads Close for Celebrate LA! - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Roads Close for Celebrate LA!

All that fun does require a lot of space.

By Mike Bebernes

Published 42 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pick Your Perfect Paradise in Avila Beach
    Los Angeles Philharmonic

    The LA Philharmonic is marking the start of its 100th season with the massive Celebrate LA! Festival on Sunday. There will be hundreds of musicians, artists and dancers performing at six entertainment hubs laid out along an 8-mile car-free stretch of city streets running from the Hollywood Bowl to the Walt Disney Concert Hall near Grand Park.

    All that fun does require a lot of space, though. The following streets will be closed starting in the morning and will be expected to reopen around 4 p.m:

    Grand Ave. between 1st St. and Wilshire Blvd.

    Wilshire Blvd. between Grand Ave. and Western Ave.

    2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 9/5] 2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News
    Twitter: Santa Clarita City

    Western Ave. between Wilshire Blvd. and Melrose Ave.

    Melrose Ave. between Western Blvd. and Vine St.

    Vine St. between Melrose Ave. and Yucca St.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices