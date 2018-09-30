Roads Close for Celebrate LA!

The LA Philharmonic is marking the start of its 100th season with the massive Celebrate LA! Festival on Sunday. There will be hundreds of musicians, artists and dancers performing at six entertainment hubs laid out along an 8-mile car-free stretch of city streets running from the Hollywood Bowl to the Walt Disney Concert Hall near Grand Park.

All that fun does require a lot of space, though. The following streets will be closed starting in the morning and will be expected to reopen around 4 p.m:

Grand Ave. between 1st St. and Wilshire Blvd.

Wilshire Blvd. between Grand Ave. and Western Ave.

Western Ave. between Wilshire Blvd. and Melrose Ave.

Melrose Ave. between Western Blvd. and Vine St.

Vine St. between Melrose Ave. and Yucca St.