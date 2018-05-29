Roar at the LA Zoo's Grown-up Summer Social

Roaring Nights returns to the zoo over four lively Friday summer evenings, beginning on June 29, 2018.

What to Know June 29, July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 14

21+

Food trucks, bands, animal encounters, silent disco

While we humans camp, and, in recent years, glamp, we know that nearby, out in the wilderness, our furry, snout-rocking, mane-tossing animal friends are glamping every single night.

No, they don't seek out fancy tents with soft beds and lamps and a chair, the sort of glamping set-ups that have become quite common nowadays, but to say that they find their own animal-optimal snoozing situation, out in the forest or desert or near the water, is to state the obvious.

And humans shall be glamping it up, near the animals, though not exactly in the wilderness, during the four-night run of Roaring Nights. Or rather, they'll be hanging out in a new glamping lounge, which is making its Roaring Nights debut in 2018.

The popular, 21-and-over series returns to the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens on Friday, June 29. It isn't a weekly thing, but monthly, with July 20, Aug. 17, and Sept. 14 rounding out the series. (Yep, they're all Fridays.)

Each night has a theme, music-wise, because, yes, there shall be live strumming, which is a staple of the series.

The first Roaring Nights is devoted to the '80s, the second to the '90s, the third is all about country, and the September soirée will return to the era of big hair and neon (yes, the 1980s again, natch).

Beyond the music? Look for "Living Art" photo opportunities, which give you the chance to pose in front of backdrops that seemingly "come to life" via optical illusions.

There are animal encounters, too, and feedings, and a silent disco, too.

And The Watering Hole? That brings the new glamping element to Roaring Nights, as well as "specialty cocktails, lawn games" and more.

A Roaring Nights ticket is $21, but if you purchase by May 30, you'll see a cool four bucks shaved off the price.

Maybe you can put those extra bills toward your own glamping set-up, in your backyard, if you've been wanting the pleasure of catching your rest in an ohh-la-la tent, one that has a bed and nightstand and lamp.

For all of your Roaring Nights info, follow the chirps and calls to the LA Zoo site now.

