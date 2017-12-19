Flames threaten homes at the Thomas Fire on December 16, 2017 in Montecito, California.

Actor Rob Lowe was thanking firefighters with a home-cooked meal after many had been battling the destructive Thomas Fire that has grown to more than 270,000 acres by Tuesday, making it the third largest in the state’s history.

Lowe had been chronicling the fire’s path on his Instagram account beginning Dec. 5 when he posted a video of a hillside in Ventura County covered in flames.

Dinner for new friends at our house. A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 17, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

Weeks later, the blaze is 50 percent contained, but still burning.

Lowe, who has been praying for Santa Barbara, looked on as the fire got closer and closer.

Our house aprox 7:30 am today. Pray for Santa Barbara. A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 16, 2017 at 11:04am PST

Thanks to the tireless efforts of the firefighters, his home is still standing.

"Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town. #respect #gratitude," the actor wrote on Instagram.

In a gesture that’s simple, yet powerful, “The Outsiders” actor provided the firefighters a home-cooked meal inside.

My commute home tonight. We are safe. Others aren’t. Pray for them. A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:43pm PST



“Dinner for new friends at our house,” he wrote.