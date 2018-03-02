Skateboard-Carrying Robber Attacks Woman in Laundromat

A man carrying a skateboard walked into a Pico-Union laundromat Thursday evening and attacked a woman from behind.
Officers responded to a report of a robbery around 6:15 p.m. near Vermont Avenue and Venice Boulevard. The victim, a woman in her 40s, suffered a cut to the neck when the attacker stole her purse.
The thief ended up making off with about $20.
The man used what police described as a sharp object to slash the woman's neck. The woman's injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Security camera video captured the attack on video. No arrests were reported Friday.
Police described the attacker as a 25- to 35-year-old Hispanic man, around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighting 170 to 180 pounds with a thick goatee. He was wearing a gray baseball cap, black clothing and black shoes with white soles.
Call 213-382-9446 with information about the crime.