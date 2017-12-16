High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Crash in Long Beach Neighborhood

A high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash into a pole in Long Beach on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

A high-speed pursuit ended in a head-on crash in Long Beach on Saturday evening.

The five suspects -- who were wanted for robbery -- led Orange County Sheriff's deputies on a chase from Cerritos to Long Beach.

The driver of the Honda Accord eventually lost control of the car and crashed into a pole in Long Beach.

Multiple people ran from the car and as of 8 p.m., at least two people were taken into custody.

Authorities were searching the neighborhood for an additional three suspects.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.