High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Crash in Long Beach Neighborhood

A high-speed pursuit ended in a head-on crash in Long Beach on Saturday evening.
The five suspects -- who were wanted for robbery -- led Orange County Sheriff's deputies on a chase from Cerritos to Long Beach.
The driver of the Honda Accord eventually lost control of the car and crashed into a pole in Long Beach.
Multiple people ran from the car and as of 8 p.m., at least two people were taken into custody.
Authorities were searching the neighborhood for an additional three suspects.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.