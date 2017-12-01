Robbery Suspect Shot to Death After Pursuit in North Hollywood - NBC Southern California
Robbery Suspect Shot to Death After Pursuit in North Hollywood

By City News Service

    A robbery suspect was shot and killed by police at the end of a chase in North Hollywood Thursday.

    The pursuit began around 4:25 p.m. when undercover Los Angeles Police Department detectives were investigating a series of robberies in the San Fernando Valley and Burbank.

    While in the area of Kittridge Street and Radford Avenue in North Hollywood, detectives came across a possible suspect connected to the robberies, police said.

    The suspect fled in a silver BMW and the detectives initiated a short chase that ended in the 12000 block of Vose Street, near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

    The suspect was struck by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital where he died, LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

    No officers were injured.

    Published 17 minutes ago

