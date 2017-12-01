A man who was wanted for robbery led police on a pursuit that ended in a shootout. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (Published 34 minutes ago)

A robbery suspect was shot and killed by police at the end of a chase in North Hollywood Thursday.

The pursuit began around 4:25 p.m. when undercover Los Angeles Police Department detectives were investigating a series of robberies in the San Fernando Valley and Burbank.

While in the area of Kittridge Street and Radford Avenue in North Hollywood, detectives came across a possible suspect connected to the robberies, police said.

The suspect fled in a silver BMW and the detectives initiated a short chase that ended in the 12000 block of Vose Street, near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was struck by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital where he died, LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

No officers were injured.