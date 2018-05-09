Caught on Tape - Robbery in Pico-Robertson Area

Early Tuesday morning, two burglars descended upon Shalom Grill in the Pico-Robertson area and then proceeded to rob Sushiko next door. NBC4 News obtained footage of the the burglary in progress..

The two robbers used padding to shield themselves from flying glass and used garments to cover their faces from the security camera. Immediately, they seemed to focus on trying to find the cash box, which they eventually located.

Though Shalom Grill has security cameras, no working alarm alerted authorities to the crime in progress.

"They seemed professional," Edwin Nikravesh, who is a co-owner of Shalom Grill, said.

After they wrapped up their work at Shalom Grill, the two suspects moved onto Sushiko next door. There, the alarm went off, and that may have driven off the bandit duo.

Both owners shared frustrations about the incident and pointed out that neither store had a notable amount of cash on site. Instead, the real toll on both businesses was cleaning up and replacing the broken glass, along with shutting down business to clean up the mess left behind.

Thankfully, both businesses have now re-opened.