Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner, a husband-and-wife team in real life, perform as lovers in "All the Young Cannibals," on Dec. 7, 1959.

Interest in the 1981 death of film legend Natalie Wood was reignited Thursday after a report said her husband, actor Robert Wagner, is "more of a person of interest" in Wood’s drowning.

But a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told NBC News that Wagner, 87, has remained a person of interest and there has not been a change in the status of the case.

A "person of interest" is not the same as a suspect. Wagner has long denied any involvement in Wood's death.

An investigation into Wood's death while on a weekend trip to Catalina Island was reopened in 2011 after police sought to interview witnesses about claims of foul play, but it was never classified as a criminal case and no one has ever been charged. Wood's death certificate was amended in 2012 from a cause of death of drowning to "drowning and other undetermined factors."

CBS' "48 Hours" plans to air its episode about the case on Saturday.