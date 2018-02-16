The Falcon 9 liftoff, originally scheduled for Saturday morning, was rescheduled for Sunday at 6:16 a.m. -- just before sunrise. The rocket's exhaust plume will likely be visible, illuminated by the sun as the rocket soars high above Earth. (Published 4 hours ago)

A rocket launch from Southern California's Vandenberg Air Force Base might provide a sky spectacle Sunday for early risers.

The rocket will carry Spain's Paz earth observation satellite into space.

In December, a brilliant streak across the sky wowed Southern California after a SpaceX rocket was launched from the air base northwest of Santa Barbara. That launch occurred in the evening, providing skygazers with a spectacular view.