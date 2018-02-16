Early Riser: Rocket Set for Sunday Morning Launch on the Southern California Coast - NBC Southern California
Early Riser: Rocket Set for Sunday Morning Launch on the Southern California Coast

The Falcon 9 rocket will soar just before sunrise, which could mean some spectacular sights in the sky

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 4 hours ago

    Vandenberg Rocket Launch: What to Expect

    The Falcon 9 liftoff, originally scheduled for Saturday morning, was rescheduled for Sunday at 6:16 a.m. -- just before sunrise. The rocket's exhaust plume will likely be visible, illuminated by the sun as the rocket soars high above Earth.

    A rocket launch from Southern California's Vandenberg Air Force Base might provide a sky spectacle Sunday for early risers.

    The rocket will carry Spain's Paz earth observation satellite into space. 

    The rocket will carry Spain's Paz earth observation satellite into space.

    In December, a brilliant streak across the sky wowed Southern California after a SpaceX rocket was launched from the air base northwest of Santa Barbara. That launch occurred in the evening, providing skygazers with a spectacular view.

