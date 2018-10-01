Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez Hates the "I Love LA" Song Ahead of NL West Tiebreaker Game With Dodgers

Carlos Gonzalez #5 of the Colorado Rockies told reporters that he hates the Randy Newman song, "I Love LA," played after every Dodgers home victory.

"That stupid song."

Carlos Gonzalez became public enemy No. 1 in Los Angeles ahead of the Dodgers and Rockies tiebreaker game to decide the National League West on Monday afternoon.

Gonzalez, told the Denver Post, that he hates the Randy Newman song, "I Love LA," played after each Dodgers win at Dodger Stadium.

"I try to run really fast into the clubhouse whenever they play that stupid song," Gonzalez was quoted as saying. "I don't want to hear it. Nobody wants to hear it."

The Rockies players and their fans have let it be known publicly that they hate LA, and would love more than anything to defeat the Dodgers on Monday and win their first NL West title in franchise history.

However, the LA fans share the same sentiments for Gonzalez and the Rockies.

Dodger fans loudly booed Gonzalez before his first at-bat of the game on Monday, and organist Dieter Ruehle trolled Gonzalez by playing "I Love LA," on the organ after he struck out in his at-bat.

Dieter Ruehle is the best. Just serenaded Carlos Gonzalez with “I love L.A.” after Walker Buehler struck him out. Go @DieterRuehle and go #Dodgers!! pic.twitter.com/wDQWN0B2hy — Tony Ciniglio (@TCiniglio) October 1, 2018

While the Rockies and Dodgers aren't one of the premier rivalries in the NL West, a little trash talking and denouncing of a national treasure like Randy Newman can go a long way to beginning one.