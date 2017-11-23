Roggin's Heroes Thanksgiving 2017

They’re the best of the best. Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving is back to count the many blessings of Southern California’s top high school football stars.
For the first time, one of our alumni has reached the NFL, making it even more realistic that a future pro could be sitting at this year’s table.
One of our top recruits is San Clemente’s Jack Shippy. He’s a model athlete and a model student. And he just happens to be … a model.
It’s an unusual occupation for a high schooler. It’s even more unusual when you hear how he landed the job.
Some of these players are former teammates. Some are enemies on the field, even bringing their trash talk to the table.
One has been an actor in commercials, another’s dad is a former star for the LA Rams.
Our group forms a unique football family, gathering for a festive feast at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.
They come from diverse backgrounds but they’re all in search of stardom.
That’s something Olaijah Griffin has dealt with his whole life since his dad, Warren G, is a multiplatinum rapper. Olaijah has certainly emerged from his father’s shadow, growing into one of the top prep prospects in the country.
Admittedly, these young men have plenty to learn. Parents have helped prepare them for the next level where coaches will continue to guide their steps.
But it always helps to have mentors along the way. And tonight, we’ve brought a friend to dinner to share some words of wisdom they’ll remember for a lifetime.
He’s one of the newest inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson shared his knowledge in hopes of helping these high school stars succeed in college and beyond.
They have plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving. And you’ll be grateful after settling in for this second helping of Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving.