Roggin's Heroes Thanksgiving 2017

Southern California's top high school football players share what they're thankful for on this holiday. Part of the sixth annual Roggin's Heroes Thanksgiving special originally aired November 23, 2017. (Published Monday, Nov. 20, 2017)

They’re the best of the best. Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving is back to count the many blessings of Southern California’s top high school football stars.

For the first time, one of our alumni has reached the NFL, making it even more realistic that a future pro could be sitting at this year’s table.

One of our top recruits is San Clemente’s Jack Shippy. He’s a model athlete and a model student. And he just happens to be … a model.

It’s an unusual occupation for a high schooler. It’s even more unusual when you hear how he landed the job.

Roggin's Heroes: Model Athletes

Some have graduated from our table all the way to the NFL. Make it there and the cameras will be everywhere you go. Jack Shippy is used to posing for the camera in a completely different light. Originally aired as part of Roggin's Heroes Thanksgiving special, November 23, 2017. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017)

Some of these players are former teammates. Some are enemies on the field, even bringing their trash talk to the table.

One has been an actor in commercials, another’s dad is a former star for the LA Rams.

Our group forms a unique football family, gathering for a festive feast at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

Roggin's Heroes: Warren G's Superstar Son

All of our guests are stars but one already has a superstar in the family. Olaijah Griffin may be the son of rapper Warren G but he's quickly making a name for himself. Originally aired as part of Roggin's Heroes Thanksgiving special, November 23, 2017. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017)

They come from diverse backgrounds but they’re all in search of stardom.

That’s something Olaijah Griffin has dealt with his whole life since his dad, Warren G, is a multiplatinum rapper. Olaijah has certainly emerged from his father’s shadow, growing into one of the top prep prospects in the country.

Admittedly, these young men have plenty to learn. Parents have helped prepare them for the next level where coaches will continue to guide their steps.

Roggin's Heroes: LaDainian Tomlinson's Words of Wisdom

Imagine sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner when LaDainian Tomlinson joins you at the table. The Chargers Hall of Famer surprised our prep prospects to share some advice for making it at the next level. Originally aired as part of Roggin's Heroes Thanksgiving, November 23, 2017. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017)

But it always helps to have mentors along the way. And tonight, we’ve brought a friend to dinner to share some words of wisdom they’ll remember for a lifetime.

He’s one of the newest inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson shared his knowledge in hopes of helping these high school stars succeed in college and beyond.

They have plenty to be thankful for on Thanksgiving. And you’ll be grateful after settling in for this second helping of Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving.



Roggin's Heroes: Drop the Mic but not the Dessert