Roggin's Heroes Thanksgiving 2018

They’re the best of the best. Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving is back with the seventh helping of a holiday tradition.
Pull up a chair and join us at the StubHub Center to count the blessings of Southern California’s top high school football stars.
A handful of our alumni have reached the NFL. Our next generation is hungry to fulfill their dreams but they’re even more hungry when it comes to devouring the holiday feast.
Kayvon Thibodeaux wasted no time tackling the turkey. The big defensive end is the top prospect in the nation and has college coaches licking their chops.
It’s a fun and festive atmosphere around our table, even when the guys start bringing up the times they’ve played each other on the field.
There were big hits, big scores and a big scene when one star told another, “wish you the best.”
Some of the country’s best have gathered around our table. But none of them would be here without a strong support system.
Family is the foundation that’s prepared these young men for the bright lights of college football.
When those lights shine on Ryan Hilinski, he’ll be thinking of the brother that helped pave the way for his career. Tyler Hilinski took his own life earlier this year but Ryan’s hope is to give everything he has to make big brother proud.
The boys might have thought the turkey was the main course. But the biggest item on tonight’s menu is an extra large helping of wisdom.
Since we’re at the home of the Chargers, it’s only fitting that Coach Anthony Lynn stops by the shares his experience.
Their minds are unshakably focused on football. But the two-time Super Bowl winner tells them why going outside the game could help them succeed inside the lines.
One more course. It’s time for dessert! And time for a few of these guys to start piling on.
They have plenty to be thankful for this holiday.
And you’ll be grateful after watching our festive football family on Roggin’s Heroes Thanksgiving.