Roll Downtown for a New Cheech & Chong Exhibit

The Grammy Museum will mark the 40th anniversary of the duo's film "Up in Smoke" from April 20 into the spring of 2019.

April 20, 2018 through spring 2019

Several items from the duo's career will be on display

While a precious handful of humor-minded duos have achieved stardom over the past few decades, not many pairings can claim ties to an annual occasion that returns each spring, if not exactly like clockwork, than much like a puff of smoke.

Cheech & Chong are very much among those superstar twosomes, and it doesn't seem like the 20th day of April without a revival house or movie palace screening "Up in Smoke."

You may already have your plans for 4/20 all rolled up, but consider alighting at the Grammy Museum that day, or soon after, for an hour or two, if you're a longtime devotee of the wisecracking, satire-strong, Grammy-winning comedy team.

For the music-loving destination will be the place to see a brand-new exhibit devoted to Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong, and some of their most interesting film-related artifacts, specifically those related to "Up in Smoke."

It's the 40th anniversary of the lit-up flick in 2018, and the LA Live institution will pay homage to the comedy duo's first feature film, specifically its "development and success," through a lively, item-filled display called "Cheech & Chong: Still Rollin' — Celebrating 40 Years of 'Up in Smoke.'"

On view?

Look for "... the original marked-up script from 'Up in Smoke,' the master tape for the soundtrack album, comedy sketches, an assortment of limited-edition 40th anniversary smoking devices, and selections from Marin's 'Blazing Chicano Guitars' collection, among other items," states the museum's page detailing the show.

Your admission to the Grammy Museum gets you into the third-floor exhibit.

As for when it'll close? This show'll blaze on for a good long time: "Spring 2019" is the general date for its final bow.

By the by, fans, check it out: Lou Adler, the famous producer long associated with Cheech & Chong, served in a collaborative curater capacity, along with Grammy Museum staffers, on the movie-cool exhibit.

