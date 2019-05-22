Investigators at the scene of a fatal stabbing May 3, 2018 at a Rolling Hills Estates mall parking structure.

Homicide detectives say they have made significant progress in the murder of a retired nurse, who was stabbed to death outside a mall in Rolling Hills Estates just over a year ago.

Several law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC4 the recent offer of a $25,000 reward was part of an expansive effort to find information that could answer key questions in the killing of 66-year-old Susan Leeds.

She was found dead in the front seat of her SUV in the parking lot of the Promenade on the Peninsula shopping center on May 3, 2018.

Investigators described the murder as a "robbery gone wrong."

Woman Files Claim Alleging Wrongful Murder Arrest

A woman says she was wrongly accused of murder by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. (Published Monday, Oct. 1, 2018)

On Wednesday the woman initially accused in the Leeds case made another appeal to ask the LA County Sheriff's Department to publicly declare her innocent, and she announced another legal filing in an effort to retrieve her car and other belongings that have been held as potential evidence.

Cherie Townsend was arrested shortly after the murder but was released from jail after LA County prosecutors declined to file charges.

"I'm in fear constantly of the police," Townsend said of the year since her release. "I'm angry, I'm disgusted, about how the County is able to get away with what they're doing to me."

Townsend has filed legal actions against the County in state and federal court, and has appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals a federal judge's decision to delay that case until the murder is solved.

"We believe that they're going to do the right thing," said Townsend's attorney Nazareth Haysbert.