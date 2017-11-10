Two men in Ronald Reagan masks and one teenage boy were taken into custody following a residential burglary Monday in Glendale, the Glendale Police Department said.



The burglary occurred in the 300 block of North Kenwood around 9 a.m. Officers responded to a call about two men wearing masks climbing on to the first floor of an apartment balcony.

Police released pictures of the two Ronald Reagan masks worn by the men during the burglary in an attempt to identify other possible crimes connected with the suspects.

As the officers responded, a witness saw the two men exit the apartment and run to an awaiting white four door 2018 Mercedes C300 that had no license plates.

An officer in the area located the vehicle at the corner of Glendale and Lexington. The driver, a 17-year-old boy and the two passengers, 20-year-old Gagik Sarkisjan and 18-year-old Narek Martirosyan, were detained. A vehicle search revealed the two Ronald Reagan masks, a replica firearm and jewelry and credit cards belonging to the victim.

The two male adults were arrested and booked for burglary. The 17-year-old male was transported to Eastlake Juvenile Hall and booked for burglary. All three males are residents of Glendale.

Glendale Police said their investagation has led them to believe the residence was targeted and not random.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Glendale Police Department.