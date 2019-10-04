'Jersey Shore' Star in Custody After Hollywood Hills Domestic Violence Report - NBC Southern California
'Jersey Shore' Star in Custody After Hollywood Hills Domestic Violence Report

Police used a stun gun on Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of MTV's "Jersey Shore" before taking him into custody, the LAPD says

By Staff Report

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    FilmMagic
    TV personality Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

    Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of MTV's "Jersey Shore" was in custody Friday on suspicion of battery in connection with an alleged domestic violence attack in the Hollywood Hills, according to police.

    Officers responded at about 2 a.m. to a rental house in the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive after a report from a woman who said her 1-year-old baby was being held by someone armed with a knife. She identified the individual as Ortiz-Magro.

    TMZ reported that girlfriend Jen Harley called 911. Photos show the two, who have had an on-and-off relationship, walking hand-in-hand hours earlier in Beverly Hills. 

    Officers used a stun gun to subdue Ortiz-Magro and take him into custody, the LAPD said. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

    The baby was not injured. The two have a daughter, 18-month-old Ariana.

    In July, Harley was just cleared of domestic battery stemming from an alleged fight with Ortiz-Magro in Las Vegas on New Year's eve.

