Rooftop Cinema Club Returns with Movies in the Sky

The schedule is out, for April and May 2018, for the Rooftop Cinema Club.

What to Know Wednesday, March 9

Tickets on sale at 9 a.m.

Opens at The Montalban on April 4 with "I, Tonya"

Somewhere between watching a film in a theater located on terra firma — spoiler alert: Most theaters tend to be built firmly on the ground — and a plane, there is the Rooftop Cinema Club, which is all about seeing a great flick while several stories in the air.

It makes for an effervescent viewing experience, especially if you've already seen the movie on the screen, several times. If you have, you may remember the first place you watched it, but maybe not the second or third.

But you'll likely never forget taking a seat atop The Montalban in Hollywood or Level Downtown Los Angeles, for, in addition to the screen action, you're also surrounded by glittery windows and nighttime lights and cityscapes that are also quite movie-like.

Which is all to say this: Warmer weather is coming back around soon, as it does, and the Rooftop Cinema Club schedule for April and May is now live.

And tickets? They go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7.

Before purchasing your ticket, however, you'll probably (definitely) want to know what you're purchasing it to see. So check it out: "I, Tonya" is the first film of the season at The Montalban, on April 4, while the opener at Level Downtown is "The Big Lebowski," on April 6, in honor of the classic caper's 20th anniversary.

Also coming up in April and May at The Montalban: "Back to the Future," "Taxi Driver," "Dirty Dancing," and others. A screening of "On the Town," with Frank Sinatra," is also on the schedule, and guests are encouraged to don nautical-themed wear.

And ahead at Level Downtown over the fourth and fifth months on the calendar? "Boyz in the Hood," "Silence of the Lambs," and "The Breakfast Club."

Noise-canceling headphones and "cozy blankets" help fend off the A) clamor of the city and B) nighttime chill, respectively. And can you and a bestie share a Love Seat? That could happen, yes.

Get your prices, get your dates, then get your date and plan for your offbeat, movie-major evening out, high above the ground, but not as high as a plane, at one of the two Rooftop Cinema Club locations, starting in early April.

Fact: Outdoor movie season is now very much, and unarguably, on approach.





Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations