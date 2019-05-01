Rooftop Cinema Club's June Schedule Is Here

Spending a chunk of your June catching alfresco movies high above the world below? You can, at LEVEL in DTLA and Neuehouse in Hollywood. Bonus: If you go on a Monday in May, tickets are 2-for-1.

What to Know "The Favourite," "A Star Is Born," and "Moonlight" are all playing at LEVEL in DTLA

"The Princess Bride," "Mad Max: Fury Road," and "Selena" will screen at Neuehouse in Hollywood

$18 lounge seat; $21 lounge seat and unlimited popcorn

Is June the most movie-ish of months?

Arguments could politely be made on this film-loving front.

For we're fully into blockbuster-type territory after Memorial Day Weekend arrives, the sort of big-big-SUPER-big flicks that provide the escapism we crave on caliente afternoons.

But June also delivers the Gloom 'round Southern California, making us long to cozy-up and popcorn-out in front of a screen.

Rooftop Cinema Club is here to again deliver on both of those fronts, whether the evenings turn out to be caliente or cool.

For its June 2019 schedule was just announced, on the first day of May, and there are a lot (as in a lot a lot) of movies ready to roll out at both of the club's locations.

Wherever you choose to go — LEVEL in DTLA or Neuehouse in Hollywood — you can expect several amazing works, including a celebration of "... the films and filmmakers of Black Cinema featuring special Q&As, themed events, and sing-a-longs."

Works set to show will include "Selma" and "Moonlight," but be sure to check the schedule and location if you've got a particular movie in mind.

While there isn't quite a film-per-night kind of outlook, Rooftop Cinema Club is known for filling up a month with quality flicks, meaning that most nights of June will have a movie going at one or both of the locations.

Coming up: Some sing-a-longs ("Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Grease"), Hip-Hop Night with "Krush Groove," and some more vintage fare, like "The Sandlot."

A ticket is $18, and that nets you one of those nice lounge chairs. Add on three bucks and score unlimited popcorn, too.

Here's something to consider, though, if you're hoping to call upon Rooftop Cinema Club in May: Mondays are 2-for-1, so you and your bud can go and split the cost of a ticket.

