The 'Root Beer Bandits' Rustle Up a Rootin' Tootin' Show at the Garry Marshall Theater

Grab your boots and spurs and don't forget the kiddos for the latest show at the Garry Marshall Theater. The "Root Beer Bandits" are rustling up original songs, colorful dances and slapstick humor. The show is aimed at families but director Joseph Bwarie says everyone is welcome.

"This show is about finding friendships and finding family," Bwarie said.

The Garry Marshall Theater, formerly known as The Falcon Theater, is in Toluca Lake. It was founded by director Garry Marshall in 1997 because of his passion for theater. His daughter Kathleen Marshall says Marshall, who passed away in 2016, developed a love for the theater at a young age.

"His mom would take him out of school on rainy days to see Broadway shows because tickets were cheaper," Marshall said. "And he loved it from a very young age. He couldn't believe there were live people right in front of you that weren't coming through the TV screen."

Because Marshall's love of the theater started a young age, his legacy continues today with family friend performances like the "Root Beer Bandits." It tells the story of a dreamer named Polly, the only gal to ever ride for the Pony Express back in 1860. Upon delivering a letter to Sheriff Bailey of Sarsaparilla City, Polly finds herself smack-dab in the middle of a sticky situation. Ya see, the dastardly duo, Copper Penny, and her partner-in-crime, Zeke, are scheming to steal the city's root beer.

The show opens April 5th and runs through April 28th. There's even a sensory-sensitive performance on April 19th for guests with special needs. Watch our Facebook live interview above to see a sneak preview of the songs and sets. You can find more information about tickets here.

"Root Beer Bandits" stars Grace Yoo, Clayton Snyder, Cloie Wyatt Taylor, Josey Montana McCoy and Kelly Brandenburg. It was directed by Joseph Bwarie with book and lyrics by Joseph Bwari and Lori Marshall.