Rose-Famous Equestfest to Trot in Burbank

You'll see these pretty ponies on Colorado Boulevard on New Year's Day, but there's a way to find horsey happiness ahead of the Rose Parade, in Burbank, on Dec. 29.

What to Know Saturday, Dec. 29; doors open at 10 a.m.

Los Angeles Equestrian Center in Burbank

$15 via Sharp Seating Company; $10 parking

We'd never dare paint all ponies with a giant brush, but we can say one thing, about most horses, that is fairly true.

They're on the move. They've got places to be. They're going to put one hoof down, and then another, all to get to some near or far destination, and they're going to do so in prompt pony fashion.

And, when they're in a parade? You can definitely count on every horse you spy to be laying tracks, creating distance, and heading for the end of the route in a stately but dedicated manner.

Such is the case with the Rose Parade, the iconic New Year's Day event that famously features a number of equine-amazing participants.

But those horses and their riders are fully "trot-forward" during the parade, all to make sure everyone watching along the route gets to enjoy these splendid and regal animals.

There is a way, however, to spend significantly more time enjoying these mane-rocking rock stars, and even see some of the horses from a pettable distance.

It all happens at Equestfest presented by Wells Fargo, an annual celebration that will again canter into the Los Angeles Equesterian Center for a few hours of equine-sublime showmanship on Saturday, Dec. 29.

The day's activities include the noontime show, as well as the way-cool chance to "stroll through the stables," oh yeah.

Learning about tack? Watching some displays of trick riding? Visiting the on-site food and drink vendors? Meeting riders? Savoring the live tunes?

All quite possible, and enjoyable, during one of our region's horse-iest happenings.

A happening that, yes, takes place outside of Pasadena, a rarity for a Tournament of Roses event, but ultimately not too far beyond the Crown City's borders.

Find your $15 ticket through Sharp Seating Company, then giddy up, for 480 W. Riverside Drive in Burbank, on the final Saturday of December 2018.

