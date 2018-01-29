Rose Parade White Suiter Hopefuls, Here's Your Chance

What to Know Jan. 30 and Feb. 1, 2018

Tournament House, 391 S. Orange Grove Boulevard

Pasadena

There are many moving parts in the Rose Parade, various systems that must work together in a seamless and spectacular fashion, and, no, we're not just talking about the engines of those famous floats.

True, the mondo vehicles that grandly roll down Colorado Boulevard on New Year's Day do have a lot of things going on, both on the mechanical side and in the covered-everywhere-with-flowers end of things, too.

But so does the parade itself, and the most important part of the iconic event? It's the people, of course, those dedicated staff members and volunteers who so devotedly and enthusiastically pitch in on the major production, one that's seen around the planet.

How, though, does someone become a White Suiter, the affectionate and long-running nickname for the parade volunteers? Simply donning a white suit and red tie on the first day of the year isn't the whole story; rather, it starts with an informative Prospective Member Reception, at the Tournament House, some 11 months before the next parade.

And it is time again for that reception, which will take place on the evenings of Tuesday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Feb. 1.

There are a few asterisks for prospective members to peruse, like needing to "(l)ive or work within 15 miles of Pasadena City Hall."

There will be meetings to attend, and that iconic white suit? You'll need to purchase your own.

And helping out on "other Tournament activities and events"? Truly, assuming the mantel of White Suiter isn't solely about volunteering at the big parade. You'll become involved in other ways with the organization.

It's also worth keeping in mind that "there are more openings than applicants each year," so do know that ahead of attending a reception.

Details, times, and the address of the Tournament House? Drive your float over to the main events page now, the one with all of the details on possibly becoming a member, and future White Suiter, with the Tournament of Roses.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations