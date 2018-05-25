Ross Stripling #68 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on May 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

It's a Bird…It's a Plane…It's...Stripling?

Ross Stripling did his best Max Scherzer impression, and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their third straight game, 4-1, over the San Diego Padres on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Fresh off the heels of their series victory over the division rival Colorado Rockies, the Dodgers continued their 10-game homestand by welcoming their neighbors down south, the San Diego Padres.

Starter turned relief pitcher, turned back to starter, Ross Stripling, carried over the momentum from his last start with another stellar performance on Friday.

In his first career start against the Padres, Stripling (2-1) allowed just one run (unearned) on six hits with no walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts in 6 and 2/3 innings.

Stripling received plenty of run support early in the game courtesy of a former Friar in Matt Kemp.

Kemp greeted former teammate Clayton Richard with a three-run home run off the left-hander in the bottom of the first inning.

The long ball was Kemp's sixth of the season and four out of the six (67 percent) have come against San Diego.

Enrique Hernandez became an honorary member of the Dodgers' "Slug Club," when he also took Richard deep in the bottom of the third inning.

Richard (3-6) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

San Diego's sole run of the game came on an error by right fielder Yasiel Puig.

Manuel Margot led off the inning with a double down the right field line, but Puig bobbled the ball and then appeared to watch Margot rather than gather the ball quickly.

Margot ended up on third base and scored two batters later on a groundout by Travis Janikowski.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect night for his 11th save of the season and his fifth save in six days.

All of the Dodgers runs in the game came via the home run as Los Angeles has won seven of their last eight games.

Up Next:

Game Two of the series features RHP Jordan Lyles against LHP Alex Wood with first pitch scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

