Ross Stripling Named to National League All-Star Team

Three cheers!

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling was added to the active roster for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game.

Stripling started the season in the bullpen for the Boys in Blue, but was called upon to make a spot start in Arizona on April 30, and never looked back.

The right-hander out of Texas A&M is 7-2 as a starter with a 2.55 ERA sixth best in the National League.

Overall, Stripling's ERA is 2.22, third best in the N.L. and he is among the NL leaders in WHIP (1.05 7th) and strikeouts per nine innings (10.46 12th) while leading all starters in walks per nine innings (0.85) and strikeout to walk ratio (12.29).

Stripling will make his first career All-Star appearance and joins teammates Matt Kemp and Kenley Jansen on the roster that will be managed by Dave Roberts.

The 2018 All-Star game will be played at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, July 17th at 5:00PM PST. It will air live on FOX.