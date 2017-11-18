Rowing Team Finds Dead Body in Wilmington Waters

SEAL BEACH, CA - OCTOBER 1: A sailboat passes by as fully-loaded container ships remain stranded outside of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach while a lockout of dockworkers by shippers continues October 1, 2002 in Seal Beach, California. The shutdown of west coast ports is costing the U.S. economy nearly $1 billion each day, according to estimates by the Pacific Maritime Association, which represents 20 West Coast ports that locked out dock workers. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are the nation's busiest and the fall months are typically the busiest of the year as retailers stock up on imported goods for the Christmas shopping season. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

A collegiate rowing team out practicing Saturday discovered the body of a man floating face down in the water in Wilmington.

The discovery was made about 9 a.m. near Berth 201, according to Lt. Mark Oliver of the Los Angeles Port Police.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called out to the scene a short time later to retrieve the body, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"It's still very early in the investigation," Oliver said. "We do have an identification of the suspect and are looking for his next of kin."