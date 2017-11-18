Rowing Team Finds Dead Body in Wilmington Waters

A collegiate rowing team out practicing Saturday discovered the body of a man floating face down in the water in Wilmington.
The discovery was made about 9 a.m. near Berth 201, according to Lt. Mark Oliver of the Los Angeles Port Police.
The Los Angeles Fire Department was called out to the scene a short time later to retrieve the body, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
"It's still very early in the investigation," Oliver said. "We do have an identification of the suspect and are looking for his next of kin."
