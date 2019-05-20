Royal Pups Ruled Over an Adorable Puppy Prom

A pretty widely shared truth? If you go to prom, you probably harbor a secret wish to leave wearing a sparkly tiara or crown. For being named the kind or queen of the ball is a time-honored prom thrill, the kind of party-fun announcement every attendee eagerly waits to hear. But for the adopted dogs of the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe? They're all already royal, every single day, thanks to the royally lucky humans who fell in love with them.



And each and every year, the center celebrates its alumni with a super-sweet Puppy Prom. Yep, there were returning cuties at the 7th annual event, and some rescue pups, too, and pretty crowns, and special treats, as well as a few humans sporting their prom-perfect clothes. It all wagged a happy tail on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Del Mar Highland Town Center in San Diego. Didn't make it? Check out some of the canine partiers below...