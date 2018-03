RuPaul, TV personality, drag queen, actor and more is set to be honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.

The ceremony for RuPaul Andre Charles to receive the 2631st star was set for 11:30 a.m.

RuPaul was born and raised in San Diego before he moved to Atlanta to study performing arts. He currently hosts "RuPaul's Drag Race" on Logo TV.

RuPaul is considered one of the most commercially successful drag queens in the U.S.